Tracking Eta: Path shifts closer to Florida, tropical storm warnings in effect for Tampa Bay
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 (
4 hours ago)
Eta brings heavy rain, tropical storm force winds to South Florida
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for all of South Florida and the Treasure Coast as Tropical Storm Eta brings heavy rain, gusty winds, and dangerous storm surge to the area on Sunday night.
Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:18 Published 2 days ago
Tracking Tropical Storm Eta
CBS4 Chief Meteorologist has the latest on Tropical Storm Eta. TROPICAL STORM WARNING in effect along with HURRICANE WATCH, tropical storm conditions expected, hurricane conditions possible. Greatest..
Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:32 Published 3 days ago
