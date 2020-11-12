Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast

Newsday Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta is dumping torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogs over the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected Florida landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Rain continues in Pasco County as Eta moves over Tampa Bay

Rain continues in Pasco County as Eta moves over Tampa Bay 01:24

 Rain continues in Pasco County as Eta moves over Tampa Bay

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Eta causes flooding at Madeira Beach [Video]

Eta causes flooding at Madeira Beach

Eta causes flooding at Madeira Beach

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:05Published
Eta continues to bring heavy rains, strong winds to west-central Florida [Video]

Eta continues to bring heavy rains, strong winds to west-central Florida

ta weakened to a tropical storm on Wednesday afternoon as Florida braced for a second hit from the storm.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:47Published
1 dead after electrocution inside Manatee County home during Tropical Storm Eta, officials say [Video]

1 dead after electrocution inside Manatee County home during Tropical Storm Eta, officials say

One person was killed after being electrocuted on Wednesday.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane warning for Keys as Tropical Storm Eta moves over Florida Straits

 Tropical Storm Eta moved off of Florida’s southwest coast overnight, but continues to dump torrential rain across South Florida causing...
Upworthy

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Expands State Of Emergency For ‘Erratic’ Tropical Storm Eta

 Pointing to the “erratic nature” of the storm as it threatened a large part of Florida’s west coast, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday expanded a state of...
cbs4.com Also reported by •bizjournals

Florida braces for dangerous flooding as Eta barrels toward coast

 Florida is awaiting a second run in with Tropical Storm Eta. It has already dumped nearly 2 feet of rain in South Florida. CBS New York weathercaster Lonnie...
CBS News