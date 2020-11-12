Tropical Storm Eta dumps blustery rain on Florida west coast
Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta is dumping torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogs over the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected Florida landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area
Tropical Storm Eta is dumping torrents of blustery rain on Florida's west coast as it slogs over the Gulf of Mexico toward an expected Florida landfall north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources