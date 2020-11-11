Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britney Spears 'afraid' of father Jamie, won't perform while he controls her career, lawyer alleges

Upworthy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears' lawyer said she's "afraid" of her father Jamie and will not resume her music career as long as he is her conservator.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
News video: Britney Spears may not perform again

Britney Spears may not perform again 00:51

 Britney Spears “will not perform” whilst her father is her conservator, as her lawyer insists the singer is "afraid" of her dad, Jamie Spears.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father' [Video]

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'

Britney Spears' lawyer has revealed the popstar is "scared of her father" and won't perform if he's in charge of her career.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:32Published
Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle [Video]

Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle

Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard News [Video]

Britney Spears Asks Judge to Remove Her Dad As Co-Conservator Of Her Estate | Billboard News

Britney Spears has made it clear, she wants her father out. The iconic pop star’s attorney is asking the court to immediately suspend James Spears as co-conservator of her estate.

Credit: Billboard     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

Britney Spears' Lawyer Claims She's Afraid of Father Jamie Amid Conservatorship Battle

 Britney Spears is afraid of her father Jamie Spears, according to the singer's lawyer. The accusation was revealed in court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, during the...
E! Online

Britney Spears Files to Have Dad Jamie Removed From Conservatorship

 Britney Spears is asking a judge to remove her father Jamie Spears as her co-conservator. The 38-year-old singer’s lawyer filed new paperwork in early November...
Just Jared

Britney Spears will not perform again if her father is in charge of her career, lawyer argues

 LA judge Brenda Penny declines to suspend James Spears from his role in the court conservatorship that has controlled his daughter’s...
Upworthy