|
|
Britney Spears 'afraid' of father Jamie, won't perform while he controls her career, lawyer alleges
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Britney Spears' lawyer said she's "afraid" of her father Jamie and will not resume her music career as long as he is her conservator.
|
|
|
Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Published
Britney Spears may not perform again 00:51
Britney Spears “will not perform” whilst her father is her conservator, as her lawyer insists the singer is "afraid" of her dad, Jamie Spears.
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
|