Britney Spears 'afraid' of father Jamie, won't perform while he controls her career, lawyer alleges

Britney Spears is 'scared of her father'



Britney Spears' lawyer has revealed the popstar is "scared of her father" and won't perform if he's in charge of her career. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:32 Published 1 hour ago

Britney Spears' father defends role in conservatorship battle



Britney Spears' father is defending his role in the pop superstar's conservatorship, insisting he has been responsible for keeping his daughter's estate profitable. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 2 days ago