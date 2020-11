You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Postal worker accused of staling ballots, other mail



IT WAS 7:30 PM ON ELECTION NIGHT WHEN CUSTOM AND BORDER PROTECTION OFFICERS SAY THEY STOPPED A U-S POSAL WORKER NEAR THE PEACE BRIDGE AFTER GETTING OFF THE 190 AT THE WRONG EXIT… Customs and.. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:17 Published 6 days ago State Farm Arena In Georgia Floods Pausing Absentee Ballot Counting



Absentee ballot counting in Georgia was delayed by four hours on Tuesday. The delay was caused by a water pipe that burst inside State Farm Arena, flooding the facility. According to Business Insider,.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:32 Published 1 week ago Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day



A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:38 Published 1 week ago