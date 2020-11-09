Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Eta Drenches Southern Florida

Newsy Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoTropical Storm Eta is drenching Florida after making landfall in the Keys overnight. Experts believe the storm could strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.

This is a live look at the scene in Fort Lauderdale courtesy of Earth Cam. You can see the winds are strong, rain droplets...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: Friday Morning Update On Eta

Friday Morning Update On Eta 01:02

 Eta is still a Tropical Depression likely to become a Tropical Storm later today as it begins to move north toward Southwest Florida.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta gains a little strength [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta gains a little strength

Tropical Storm Eta has gained a little strength . Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch is issued for portions of the West Coast of Florida.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:49Published
Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM [Video]

Tropical Storm Eta Update 11/10/20 10 PM

Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect for Coastal Lee & Charlotte Co. as Eta approaches the area.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:39Published
Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic [Video]

Subtropical Storm Theta Forms In The Atlantic

Theta, the powerful subtropical storm formed in the Atlantic Ocean Monday night. With 29 storms recorded so far, 2020 has been the most active hurricane season on record. According to the National..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical storm Eta strikes southern Florida

 Eta has made landfall on the southern tip of Florida, shutting down large parts of the region as the state braces for destruction. The tropical storm has already...
Deutsche Welle

Tropics watch: Category 2 Hurricane Eta drenches Nicaragua; Florida in path

 Most models now show Hurricane Eta passing over or through Cuba and approaching southern Florida this weekend as a tropical storm
Upworthy

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida Tropical Storm Eta has hit Florida, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds that forecasters fear may lead to storm surges and flash flooding. Schools,...
WorldNews