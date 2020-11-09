Tropical Storm Eta Drenches Southern Florida
Monday, 9 November 2020 (
2 days ago) Watch VideoTropical Storm Eta is drenching Florida after making landfall in the Keys overnight. Experts believe the storm could strengthen to a hurricane as it moves into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico.
This is a live look at the scene in Fort Lauderdale courtesy of Earth Cam. You can see the winds are strong, rain droplets ...
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
5 days ago
Eta is still a Tropical Depression likely to become a Tropical Storm later today as it begins to move north toward Southwest Florida.
Friday Morning Update On Eta 01:02
