Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida

WorldNews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in FloridaTropical Storm Eta has hit Florida, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds that forecasters fear may lead to storm surges and flash flooding. Schools, beaches and public transport in much of the southern part of the state were shut before Eta made landfall late on Sunday in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys. Eta has already wreaked devastation in parts of South and Central...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Flooding and strong winds as Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida

Flooding and strong winds as Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida 01:18

 Tropical Storm Eta has left roads submerged and brought strong winds to Florida on Sunday (November 8).Eta made landfall in the Florida Keys late on Sunday night.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida's Chris Nikic becomes first Ironman with Down Syndrome [Video]

Florida's Chris Nikic becomes first Ironman with Down Syndrome

Florida’s own Chris Nikic has officially set a new Guinness World Record. He’s the first athlete with Down syndrome to complete a full triathlon.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:37Published

NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget: Death of a Dream

 The convicted killer of a young Florida mom speaks out for the first time and admits he didn't tell investigators everything -- but vows he didn't kill her. Is..
CBS News
Former OSHA head, unions: Feds aren’t doing enough to protect workers against COVID-19 [Video]

Former OSHA head, unions: Feds aren’t doing enough to protect workers against COVID-19

Eight months into the pandemic, as COVID-19 cases rise and thousands of complaints pour into the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the I-Team found the agency has cited less than a handful of Florida workplaces for coronavirus-related safety violations.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:40Published
Florida's unemployed must wait until December to apply for extended benefits [Video]

Florida's unemployed must wait until December to apply for extended benefits

“They’re trying to integrate it into the connect system, which is why they’re saying December it’s going to be available,” said State Representative Anna Eskamani, from district 47.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:00Published

Florida Keys Florida Keys Coral cay archipelago in Florida, United States of America

Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain in Fort Lauderdale

 Torrential rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused dangerous flooding across Florida's most densely populated urban areas on Monday after it made landfall in the..
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Eta soaks South Florida after making landfall on Florida Keys, could approach Gulf Coast later this week

 Eta could reach Category 1 hurricane strength later Monday as it spins over the Gulf. And it could approach Florida's Gulf Coast later this week.
 
USATODAY.com

Flooded South Florida feeling wrath of Eta

 Beaches and coronavirus testing sites were closed, public transportation shut down and some evacuations in place early Monday after Tropical Storm Eta made..
USATODAY.com

Lower Matecumbe Key Lower Matecumbe Key

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Southwest Ranches A Soggy Mess After Rainbands From Eta Sweep Through [Video]

Southwest Ranches A Soggy Mess After Rainbands From Eta Sweep Through

CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the impact from the storm.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:08Published
Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida [Video]

Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida

Eta leaves behind flooded roads and power outages across Southwest Florida

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 02:01Published
Sounds & Scenes From Tropical Storm Eta Won’t Be Forgotten Anytime Soon [Video]

Sounds & Scenes From Tropical Storm Eta Won’t Be Forgotten Anytime Soon

CBS4's Steve Goldstein shares pics and videos from viewers.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:02Published

Related news from verified sources

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida

Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida Tropical Storm Eta has hit Florida, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds that forecasters fear may lead to storm surges and flash flooding. Schools,...
WorldNews Also reported by •NYTimes.comFOXNews.comUpworthyNew Zealand HeraldVOA NewsWashington Post

South Florida now in Eta’s forecast cone

 After making landfall in Central America, Eta is forecasted to curve back out into the Caribbean and possibly impact South Florida.
Upworthy Also reported by •cbs4.com

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Eta Just Off Southwest Florida Coast But Still Bringing Heavy Rain, Strong Wind To South Florida

 ropical Storm Eta is just off the coast of Southwest Florida, bringing strong wind, heavy rain and dangerous storm surge across portions of South Florida and the...
cbs4.com Also reported by •Upworthy