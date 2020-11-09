Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida
Tropical Storm Eta has hit Florida, bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds that forecasters fear may lead to storm surges and flash flooding. Schools, beaches and public transport in much of the southern part of the state were shut before Eta made landfall late on Sunday in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys. Eta has already wreaked devastation in parts of South and Central...
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Florida's Chris Nikic becomes first Ironman with Down Syndrome
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:37Published
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget: Death of a DreamThe convicted killer of a young Florida mom speaks out for the first time and admits he didn't tell investigators everything -- but vows he didn't kill her. Is..
CBS News
Former OSHA head, unions: Feds aren’t doing enough to protect workers against COVID-19
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 05:40Published
Florida's unemployed must wait until December to apply for extended benefits
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:00Published
Florida Keys Coral cay archipelago in Florida, United States of America
Tropical Storm Eta dumps rain in Fort LauderdaleTorrential rain from Tropical Storm Eta caused dangerous flooding across Florida's most densely populated urban areas on Monday after it made landfall in the..
USATODAY.com
Tropical Storm Eta soaks South Florida after making landfall on Florida Keys, could approach Gulf Coast later this weekEta could reach Category 1 hurricane strength later Monday as it spins over the Gulf. And it could approach Florida's Gulf Coast later this week.
USATODAY.com
Flooded South Florida feeling wrath of EtaBeaches and coronavirus testing sites were closed, public transportation shut down and some evacuations in place early Monday after Tropical Storm Eta made..
USATODAY.com
Lower Matecumbe Key
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources