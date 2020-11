Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall in Florida

Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 20 hours ago )

Tropical Storm Eta has hit Florida , bringing with it heavy rain and strong winds that forecasters fear may lead to storm surges and flash flooding. Schools, beaches and public transport in much of the southern part of the state were shut before Eta made landfall late on Sunday in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys . Eta has already wreaked devastation in parts of South and Central...