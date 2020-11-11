Global  
 

Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases

Upworthy Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has become the first U.S. state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as the nation continues to...
