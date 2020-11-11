Texas becomes 1st state to surpass 1 million COVID-19 cases

Texas Becomes First State
With More Than 1 Million
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases.
Texas, the nation’s second-most populous state,
has officially surpassed one million cases of COVID-19. .
The state has recorded 1,010,364 cases
and 19,337 deaths since the pandemic began.
Texas also set a new daily...
