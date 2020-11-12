Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Explosion In Saudi Arabia Injures 3 During WW I Memorial

Newsy Thursday, 12 November 2020 ()
Explosion In Saudi Arabia Injures 3 During WW I MemorialWatch VideoAn explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia has left three people wounded.

Officials say about 20 American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I in the city of Jiddah in a cermony organized by the French consulate.

France and Austria have seen multiple attacks in recent weeks that...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah

Saudi Arabia: 4 wounded in bomb blast at WWI memorial in Jeddah 03:13

 Attack occurred at a World War I commemoration ceremony attended by European diplomats.

You Might Like