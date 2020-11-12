Explosion In Saudi Arabia Injures 3 During WW I Memorial Thursday, 12 November 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Watch VideoAn explosion at a cemetery in Saudi Arabia has left three people wounded.



Officials say about 20 American and European officials were commemorating the end of World War I in the city of Jiddah in a cermony organized by the French consulate.



