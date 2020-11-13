|
Biden Campaign Asks For $30M In Fundraising Help
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoAs for President-elect Joe Biden he's still moving forward with his transition, with or without President Trump's help.
But Biden is asking for fundraising help from his supporters.
In an email today, his campaign said it'll cost $30 million to fight election lawsuits.
According to filings from last month, he...
