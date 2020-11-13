Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi has nervous, uninformed quality, says Barack Obama in 'A Promised Land'

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Former US president Barack Obama's new book 'A Promised Land' lands a sharp left hook on Rahul Gandhi's "nervous, uninformed quality" while directing warm, not-so-political praise at Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, according to a book review Thursday in the New York Times.

The first rush of book excerpts swirling on the internet...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Obama on Rahul: He is like an eager student but... | Oneindia News

Obama on Rahul: He is like an eager student but... | Oneindia News 01:15

 Former US President Barack Obama in a new book about his political memoirs titled 'Promised Land' has written about his impression of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as then PM Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi was then the Vice President of the Congress party, and this is what Barack Obama noted...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress [Video]

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt for 'recession', Anurag Thakur tells him to focus on Congress

Union Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur on November 12 reacted on Rahul Gandhi's recent tweet which he made on country's economic situation. Thakur said that Gandhi..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:58Published
Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Barack Obama Coming To Apple TV+ [Video]

Oprah Winfrey's Interview With Barack Obama Coming To Apple TV+

Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama sat down on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming memoir, "A Promised Land." The interview will be made available for free and debut on Tuesday, Nov. 17..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:32Published
Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre' [Video]

Anil Vij calls Rahul Gandhi a 'kid,' his EVM statement 'bizarre'

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij took a jibe on Rahul Gandhi's EVM statement and called him a 'kid' while his statement 'bizarre'. Anil Vij said, "It cannot be predicted what Rahul Gandhi ends up..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published

Related news from verified sources

Obama mentions Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in his memoir

 Former US president Barack Obama says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has a "nervous, unformed quality" about him like a student eager to impress the teacher but...
IndiaTimes