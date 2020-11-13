Rahul Gandhi has nervous, uninformed quality, says Barack Obama in 'A Promised Land'
Friday, 13 November 2020 () Former US president Barack Obama's new book 'A Promised Land' lands a sharp left hook on Rahul Gandhi's "nervous, uninformed quality" while directing warm, not-so-political praise at Rahul's mother Sonia Gandhi, according to a book review Thursday in the New York Times.
The first rush of book excerpts swirling on the internet...
Former US President Barack Obama in a new book about his political memoirs titled 'Promised Land' has written about his impression of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as well as then PM Manmohan Singh. Rahul Gandhi was then the Vice President of the Congress party, and this is what Barack Obama noted...
Oprah Winfrey and former President Barack Obama sat down on Wednesday to talk about his upcoming memoir, "A Promised Land." The interview will be made available for free and debut on Tuesday, Nov. 17..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:32Published