Barack Obama's book unleashes western stereotype of violence, caste in India
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 () Former US President *Barack Obama* unleashes the West's worst stereotypical picture of India as a country with "all-too-pervasive" violence and politics revolving around "religion, clan, and caste" in his latest memoir and yet in the same breath talks about *Sonia Gandhi*, a "mother of European descent", emerging as the most...
Former US president Barack Obama has said the aftermath of the Sandy HookElementary School shooting in 2012 was the "angriest" time of his presidency,leaving him "appalled" by the failure of Congress to pass new legislation.
Barack Obama continued his media tour in promotion of his new memoir, 'A Promised Land,' on Sunday's '60 Minutes,' where he revealed the meaning behind the book's title and expressed regret for keeping..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:43Published
Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying and BJP leader Giriraj Singh on November 13 mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by saying the respect he was getting in India "has turned to..