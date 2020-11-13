Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election officials reject Donald Trump's fraud claims

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
US poll officials have claimed that the recently-concluded 2020 presidential election was the "most secure in American history", and rejected President Donald Trump's ballot fraud allegations, the media reported on Friday.

The remarks were part of a joint statement released on Thursday by the Election Infrastructure Government...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING [Video]

OREGON STAYS BLUE IN ELECTION, BUT THE POLITICAL ATMOSPHERE IS CHANGING

According to experts, many of Oregon's key races in the general election went to the Democrats by wider margins than expected, but ongoing concern over President Donald Trump's claims of voter fraud..

Credit: KEZIPublished
Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good? [Video]

Is The Bromance Between Trump And Fox News Over For Good?

Possibly referring to himself as 'the Golden Goose' that had been forgotten, President Donald Trump on Thursday ratcheted up his attacks on Fox News. The president regularly tweets Fox News clips of..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:41Published
Voters refuse to take campaign signs down despite city order [Video]

Voters refuse to take campaign signs down despite city order

The City of Cape Coral requires homeowners to remove election signage from their lawns three days after an election ends. Homeowner Kirk Shaub says he's still showing support for President Donald Trump..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

US election officials: 'No evidence' of voter fraud

 US election officials found no proof of compromised voting systems and no evidence of "deleted or lost votes." The statement came on the heels of renewed and...
Deutsche Welle

Trump’s voting irregularity claims get cold reception in court hearing

 WASHINGTON – Trump campaign lawyers dropped claims of voter fraud Thursday, telling a Maricopa County Superior Court judge instead that they were in court to...
bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.com

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims

US election: Republican allies turn on Donald Trump after fraud claims A number of Republican leaders have condemned US President Donald Trump's claims of "major fraud" in the election, and have rebuked his efforts to halt "all...
New Zealand Herald