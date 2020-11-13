US election officials reject Donald Trump's fraud claims
Friday, 13 November 2020 () US poll officials have claimed that the recently-concluded 2020 presidential election was the "most secure in American history", and rejected President Donald Trump's ballot fraud allegations, the media reported on Friday.
The remarks were part of a joint statement released on Thursday by the Election Infrastructure Government...
The City of Cape Coral requires homeowners to remove election signage from their lawns three days after an election ends. Homeowner Kirk Shaub says he's still showing support for President Donald Trump..
WASHINGTON – Trump campaign lawyers dropped claims of voter fraud Thursday, telling a Maricopa County Superior Court judge instead that they were in court to... bizjournals Also reported by •SeattlePI.com