Zuckerberg says Bannon did not violate enough policies to warrant Facebook suspension: report

CTV News Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that former White House adviser Steve Bannon had not violated enough of the company's policies to justify suspending his account when he called for the beheading of two senior U.S. officials, according to a recording heard by Reuters.
