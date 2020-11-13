Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paul Hornung, Packers great and Hall of Famer, passes away at 84

Upworthy Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Paul Hornung, the Hall of Fame halfback and kicker for the Green Bay Packers and one of the NFL's best ever all-purpose players, passed...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, Packers and Notre Dame legend, dies at 84

 The longtime NFL running back won five different championships in the pros
CBS Sports

Paul Hornung, legendary NFL running back, dead at 84

 Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who played for the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 84.
Upworthy

Paul Hornung, NFL Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend,Â dies at 84

 "Golden Boy" of the Green Bay Packers could generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker.
Newsday