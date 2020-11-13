|
|
Paul Hornung, Packers great and Hall of Famer, passes away at 84
Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Paul Hornung, the Hall of Fame halfback and kicker for the Green Bay Packers and one of the NFL's best ever all-purpose players, passed...
|
|
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
|
Hall of Famer Paul Hornung, Packers and Notre Dame legend, dies at 84
The longtime NFL running back won five different championships in the pros
CBS Sports
|
Paul Hornung, legendary NFL running back, dead at 84
Paul Hornung, a Hall of Fame running back who played for the Green Bay Packers, has died. He was 84.
Upworthy
|
Paul Hornung, NFL Hall of Famer and Green Bay Packers legend,Â dies at 84
"Golden Boy" of the Green Bay Packers could generate points as a runner, receiver, quarterback and kicker.
Newsday
|