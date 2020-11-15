Global  
 

Tiffany Trump's uncertain fate as her father Donald Trump loses US presidential election

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Tiffany Trump's uncertain fate as her father Donald Trump loses US presidential electionAs Donald Trump nears the end of his presidency it seems his children will soon need to contemplate life outside his White House orbit.His oldest children, Donald Trump Jr, Ivanka and Eric, have lots of options for the future, having...
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: White House Preps For Imaginary Second Term

White House Preps For Imaginary Second Term 01:05

 Despite Joe Biden’s win, the Trump administration is moving forward with plans for a second term and refusing to cooperate for a smooth transition of power.

Ivanka Trump emerging as voice of reason after her father's election defeat

 Ivanka Trump has the ear of her father in a way that her brothers – outspoken Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump – never will.She is the voice of reason in..
New Zealand Herald

Donald Trump accuses Pfizer of deliberately waiting until after election to release vaccine results

 U.S President Donald Trump and his son Donald Trump Jr. accused Pfizer on Twitter of deliberately waiting...
WorldNews

Donald Trump Jr. Suggests COVID Vaccine News After Election is 'Nefarious'

 President Trump's eldest son has his tinfoil hat on Monday morning -- he thinks the promising COVID vaccine news coming out right after the election is more than..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Jr. is promoting an authoritarian plan to steal the presidency

 On Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden had won 253 electoral votes in the U.S. presidential race compared to 214 for President Donald Trump — and as the..
WorldNews

Barack Obama speaks out on politics, the presidency, and Donald Trump

 In his first TV interview since Joe Biden's election, the former president sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King to discuss his memoir, "A..
CBS News

Barack Obama speaks out on politics, life in the White House, and Donald Trump

 In his first television interview since the election of Joe Biden as the 46th President, former President Barack Obama sits down with "CBS This Morning" co-host..
CBS News
Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections [Video]

Thousands of Trump supporters in Washington protest against results of presidential elections

Thousands of people turned up in the capital of United States on November 14 to show support to Donald Trump and protested against the results of the presidential elections. Supporters gathered in Freedom Plaza near the White House.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

US election: Ivanka Trump's meteoric rise to the President's inner circle

 She's gone from the girl who would hang out in her dad's boardroom to a key cog in the President's inner circle. Now, she has the world in her sights. If her..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Ivanka Trump roasted over double standards in Alaska election call

 Ivanka Trump is being roasted for double standards after she celebrated a late election result that went her father's way.The state of Alaska is notoriously slow..
New Zealand Herald

Georgina Bloomberg Believes Ivanka Trump Has Handled Herself ‘Wonderfully’

 In the 2003 documentary Born Rich, a stomach-churning chronicle of the “scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite,” besties Georgina Bloomberg and Ivanka..
WorldNews

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner feuding over election result

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner feuding over election result Donald Trump is digging in his heels and refusing to admit defeat following the crushing November 3 election.But reports indicate his family is growing...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNewsJust Jared

Trump's kids are said to be split over whether he should concede, with Ivanka looking for an off-ramp while Eric and Don Jr. want to fight to the end

 Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump have different opinions on whether Trump should concede the presidential election, CNN said.
Business Insider