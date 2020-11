You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Anthony Davis Celebrates Lakers Title With Trip To North Hollywood Taco Truck



Upon his return from the NBA bubble in Orlando, the Lakers center hit up La Autentica Birrieria in North Hollywood for some of their popular braised goat tacos. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:25 Published on October 15, 2020 Shannon Sharpe predicts LeBron's Lakers win 2 more NBA Titles | UNDISPUTED



The Los Angeles Lakers are celebrating their first title in 10 years, but according to our friend Chris Haynes, LeBron James reportedly told Anthony Davis 'we’ve got more work to do' if the duo wants.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:06 Published on October 13, 2020 Anthony Davis clutch as Lakers now one win away from a title



SportsPulse: This is why the Lakers acquired Anthony Davis. After another strong performance from their big man in Game 4, Los Angeles is one win away from clinching its first title since 2010. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 02:06 Published on October 7, 2020