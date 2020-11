DeAndre Hopkins catches a Kyler Murray 'Hail Mary' pass to earn a 32-30 win for the Arizona Cardinals over the Buffalo Bills to go top of the NFC West.

Did Cardinals Hail Mary victory save more than a game and Kliff Kingsbury's rear end? Off the top of my head, which is still spinning, here are some items that were saved by the Hail (Kyler) Murray touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins on Sunday.

azcentral.com 12 hours ago