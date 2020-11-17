Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Imelda Marcos and Her Shoe Collection Mentioned in Netflix Series 'The Crown'

HNGN Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
Imelda Marcos and Her Shoe Collection Mentioned in Netflix Series 'The Crown'Imelda Marcos, the former Philippine first lady, was a Twitter trending topic on Sunday following her mention in the Netflix hit, "The Crown" about the British royal family.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown [Video]

Emma Corrin on pressures of playing Princess Diana in The Crown

Emma Corrin discusses the various pressures she faced when playing the role ofDiana, Princess of Wales, in the upcoming new series of The Crown on Netflix.The season will air on November 15.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s [Video]

Netflix's Subscription Price Raise, David Letterman's Message to Dodgers Star Justin Turner & More | THR New s

Netflix just raised its prices for U.S. subscribers, 'The Crown' dropped the spine-chilling official trailer for its upcoming fourth season and David Letterman called out Dodgers star Justin Turner..

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:07Published
Full Disclosure with Emma Corrin [Video]

Full Disclosure with Emma Corrin

Emma Corrin on playing Princess Diana in the much anticipated fourth series of Netflix's The Crown.

Credit: Harper's Bazaar     Duration: 04:47Published