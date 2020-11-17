Watch Video: Doctor dresses up as Batman to fulfill young cancer patient's dream, internet gets emotional

Global  
 

Doctor dresses up as Batman to fulfill young cancer patient's dream, internet gets emotional

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The internet is quite emotional after watching a video of a doctor and his young patient as the short clip has gone viral on social media. The Feel Good Page posted the video on *Twitter* and it has been viewed almost 5,000 times just within hours of being made available online.



A doctor asks the cancer patient what his...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Doctor dresses up as Batman for his young cancer patient: Watch the emotional video|Oneindia News

Doctor dresses up as Batman for his young cancer patient: Watch the emotional video|Oneindia News 01:04

 A video of a doctor and his young patient has left the internet emotional. The Feel Good Page posted the video on Twitter and the short clip has gone viral on social media. The viral video narrates the heart touching story of a little cancer patient and his doctor, who dressed up as Batman to fulfill...

