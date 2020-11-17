Global  
 

Restrictive measures stopped explosive growth in COVID-19 incidence: Angela Merkel

Mid-Day Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The restrictive measures introduced in Germany in November helped to stop the explosive growth in the incidence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country and the authorities will decide on further actions next week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Germany imposed a "soft" lockdown from November 2 until...
