Restrictive measures stopped explosive growth in COVID-19 incidence: Angela Merkel
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The restrictive measures introduced in Germany in November helped to stop the explosive growth in the incidence of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country and the authorities will decide on further actions next week, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.
Germany imposed a "soft" lockdown from November 2 until...
