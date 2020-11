You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bucks go all in to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo, swing two trades With Antetokounmpo’s contract decision looming, the Milwaukee Bucks agreed to acquire Jrue Holiday from the New Orleans Pelicans and Bogdan Bogdanovic from the...

Washington Post 6 hours ago



Sources - Milwaukee Bucks finalizing deal to acquire Jrue Holiday from New Orleans Pelicans for Eric Bledsoe, George Hill, 3 first-round picks The Pelicans are finalizing a deal to send guard Jrue Holiday to the Bucks in exchange for a package that includes Eric Bledsoe, George...

Upworthy 8 hours ago