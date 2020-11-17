Global  
 

US election: President-elect Joe Biden appoints new key White House staff

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
US election: President-elect Joe Biden appoints new key White House staffPresident-elect Joe Biden announced a raft of top White House staff positions on Tuesday, drawing from the senior ranks of his campaign and some of his closest confidants to fill out an increasingly diverse White House leadership...
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Biden Transition Team Holds Diversity

Biden Transition Team Holds Diversity 00:28

 Biden Transition Team Holds Diversity

Walmart CEO: "Imperative" that lawmakers pass more stimulus

 CEO Doug McMillan also congratulated President-elect Joe Biden, saying he is looking forward to working with the administration.
CBS News

Biden announces top White House staff

 Longtime aides and his campaign's leadership will be filling top roles among Biden's White House staff.
CBS News

Joe Biden names 9 top White House appointees, including Rep. Cedric Richmond and campaign manager O'Malley Dillon

 Biden continued to build out his staff Tuesday even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede the election.
USATODAY.com

Biden hiring White House staff members as he presses on with transition

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce more White House staff members today as he presses ahead with his transition. He's also urging Congress to pass more..
CBS News

'I was right to feel guilty': Barack Obama reflects on family, presidency in 'A Promised Land'

 Barack Obama reflects on his rise to the White House in the first volume of his presidential memoirs, "A Promised Land."
USATODAY.com

Trump administration planning to drawn down troops in Afghanistan and Iraq

 The outgoing administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to cut the number of American troops deployed to Afghanistan and Iraq, according to a..
WorldNews

You can adore or despise Trump. But in four years you haven't been able to ignore him

 Calvin Coolidge, known by some as "Silent Cal" during his time in the White House, used his autobiography to live up to his nickname. "The words of a president,"..
New Zealand Herald

Trump Administration Still Not Briefing President-Elect Biden [Video]

Trump Administration Still Not Briefing President-Elect Biden

Government officials are still barred from briefing President-elect Joe Biden until the Trump administration recognizes Mr. Biden won the election. The president-elect says delays are hurting their..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:51Published
Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’ [Video]

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’

Joe Biden Issues Dire Warning to Trump: ‘More People May Die if We Don’t Coordinate’. President-elect Joe Biden spoke bluntly about Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge the..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:20Published
President-elect Biden Chooses Democratic Strategist Michael Donilon As White House Senior Staffer [Video]

President-elect Biden Chooses Democratic Strategist Michael Donilon As White House Senior Staffer

Donilon was a former senior adviser to Vice President Biden.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:13Published