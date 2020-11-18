Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

South Australia announces 6-day state-wide lockdown to stifle new virus outbreak

Japan Today Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown of the state on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak that has now expanded to 22 cases, warning the strain…
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster

Australia back on high alert with new virus cluster 01:31

 A new coronavirus outbreak in Australia has put the country back on high alert, with several states imposing new restrictions on arrivals from South Australia. Gloria Tso reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

French Catholics gather to demand Sunday mass in Nantes despite pandemic lockdown [Video]

French Catholics gather to demand Sunday mass in Nantes despite pandemic lockdown

Hundreds of Catholics gathered on Sunday, November 8 in front of Nantes cathedral for a demonstration to hold Sunday mass that was suspended because of the government's Covid-19 measures.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:30Published
Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge [Video]

Europe reimposes lockdowns as coronavirus cases surge

Facing second wave of COVID-19 cases, new curbs come as some European countries see record infections.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:03Published
UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England [Video]

UK parliament approves month-long COVID-19 lockdown for England

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists looming new coronavirus lockdown will end ‘automatically’ in four weeks.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

South Australia announces six day 'circuit breaker' lockdown

 South Australian Premier Steven Marshall has announced a six day lockdown in response to the state's coronavirus outbreak.
Sydney Morning Herald

Australia back on outbreak alert as South Australia state reports jump in virus cases

 The Australian state of South Australia reported 14 new coronavirus cases on Monday from three cases the previous day, which prompted a neighboring state to...
Japan Today