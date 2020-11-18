South Australia announces 6-day state-wide lockdown to stifle new virus outbreak
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown of the state on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak that has now expanded to 22 cases, warning the strain…
South Australia announced a six-day lockdown of the state on Wednesday to stamp out a fresh coronavirus outbreak that has now expanded to 22 cases, warning the strain…
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources