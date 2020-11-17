Global  
 

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, tests positive for COVID-19

Upworthy Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
He is expected to miss Senate votes for the first time in 27 years while recovering from the virus.
News video: Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest Republican has tested positive for COVID-19

 The 87-year-old senator from Iowa is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

