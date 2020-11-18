Global  
 

Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For COVID

Newsy Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Before his positive test he had said he was quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.

The 87-year-old Republican senator has not said how he was exposed, but Grassley was in the senate voting on Monday.

His office said he was...
Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest Republican has tested positive for COVID-19

Chuck Grassley, the Senate's oldest Republican has tested positive for COVID-19 00:41

 The 87-year-old senator from Iowa is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

Sen. Grassley, 87, says he tested positive for coronavirus

In this Oct. 12, 2020 file photo, Sen. Charles Grassley,...
Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, 87, tests positive for COVID-19

 He is expected to miss Senate votes for the first time in 27 years while recovering from the virus.
Chuck Grassley, longest-serving Republican in U.S. Senate, tests positive for coronavirus

 Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the longest-serving Republican senator and third in the line of presidential succession, said Tuesday that he has tested positive for...
