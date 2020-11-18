Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley Tests Positive For COVID
Wednesday, 18 November 2020 ()
Watch VideoIowa Sen. Chuck Grassley announced he has tested positive for COVID-19.
Before his positive test he had said he was quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus.
The 87-year-old Republican senator has not said how he was exposed, but Grassley was in the senate voting on Monday.
His office said he was...
