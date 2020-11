You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WARRIORS DRAFT: Warriors GM Bob Myers On This Week's NBA Draft; Dubs Have No.2 Pick



Warriors GM Bob Myers On This Week's NBA Draft; Dubs Have No.2 Pick Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 27:57 Published 2 days ago Bilas talks NBA Draft possibilities for Xavier Tillman



ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas discusses NBA Draft possibilities for Michigan State's Xavier Tillman. Credit: WXYZ Detroit Duration: 01:03 Published 5 days ago NBA Mock Draft



Sports Pulse: Who we think the top draft picks are going to be and why Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:17 Published 6 days ago