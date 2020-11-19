Space Force To Remain ‘Lean, Agile, Fast’
Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
By David Vergun
Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, spoke today about the Space Force at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference.
"We anticipate adversaries will try to degrade or destroy our space capabilities, denying the advantages that they provide," he said,...
