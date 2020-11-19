Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Space Force To Remain ‘Lean, Agile, Fast’

Eurasia Review Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Space Force To Remain ‘Lean, Agile, Fast’By David Vergun

Space Force Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond, chief of space operations, spoke today about the Space Force at the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference.

"We anticipate adversaries will try to degrade or destroy our space capabilities, denying the advantages that they provide," he said,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Space Force's New 'Orbital Warfare' Unit Gets Space Jet [Video]

Space Force's New 'Orbital Warfare' Unit Gets Space Jet

SCHRIEVER AIR FORCE BASE, COLORADO — The US Space Force was established as an independent branch of the US military when US president Donald Trump signed the United States Space Force Act on 20..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:01Published
SpaceX Successfully Launches US Space Force GPS Satellite [Video]

SpaceX Successfully Launches US Space Force GPS Satellite

Hawthorne-based SpaceX Thursday successfully launched a rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida carrying a U.S. Space Force GPS satellite into orbit. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:24Published