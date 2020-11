Pelosi is re-elected as House Speaker



Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the Nov. 3 elections in which the party lost seats to.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:38 Published 8 hours ago

In Blow To Progressives House Democrats Back Pelosi



This week the House of Representatives returned to Washington for the first time since the election. According to CNN, another election was at the top of their agenda: Speaker of the House. House.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:45 Published 14 hours ago