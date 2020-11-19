Global  
 

Report: Australian Troops Killed 39 Afghans In "Blooding" Practice

Newsy Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Report: Australian Troops Killed 39 Afghans In Blooding PracticeWatch VideoA disturbing report by the Australian military found troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.

A top official said in some instances, troops would shoot a prisoner just to achieve their first kill.

According to the findings, 25 Australian troops were involved in the killings that began...
