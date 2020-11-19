Report: Australian Troops Killed 39 Afghans In "Blooding" Practice Thursday, 19 November 2020 ( 27 minutes ago )

Watch VideoA disturbing report by the Australian military found troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.



A top official said in some instances, troops would shoot a prisoner just to achieve their first kill.



According to the findings, 25 Australian troops were involved in the killings that began... Watch VideoA disturbing report by the Australian military found troops unlawfully killed 39 Afghan prisoners, farmers and civilians.A top official said in some instances, troops would shoot a prisoner just to achieve their first kill.According to the findings, 25 Australian troops were involved in the killings that began 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

