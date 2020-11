"I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet," Will Smith admits in "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion," available on HBO Max now.

'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' reunion: Will Smith, costar reconcile Smith and Hubert, who played Aunt Viv on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" for three seasons, face each other for the first time in decades...

Upworthy 21 hours ago