Bangladesh: Most Powerful Islamic Group To Test Government – Analysis
Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
By Sharif Khiam
Bangladesh’s most influential faith-based organization, Hefazat-e-Islam, is likely to become more hardline and take an even stronger anti-government stance after a pro-opposition faction recently took control of the group, analysts told BenarNews.
Amid infighting with a faction allied with the prime...
