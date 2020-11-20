Bangladesh: Most Powerful Islamic Group To Test Government – Analysis Friday, 20 November 2020 ( 4 days ago )

By Sharif Khiam



Bangladesh’s most influential faith-based organization, Hefazat-e-Islam, is likely to become more hardline and take an even stronger anti-government stance after a pro-opposition faction recently took control of the group, analysts told BenarNews.



Amid infighting with a faction allied with the prime

