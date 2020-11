PM has 'seriously failed' over bullying investigation



Shadow Home Secretary, Nick Thomas Symonds, has said the Prime Minister has "seriously failed" over the investigation into Home Secretary, Priti Patel. The claims against Ms Patel come during.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:21 Published 47 minutes ago

Shadow home secretary on Priti Patel: In no other workplace would this be acceptable



Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds believes the Priti Patel bullyinginquiry report "smacks of one rule for the Government and another rule foreverybody else". Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 6 hours ago