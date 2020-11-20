Global  
 

Kyle Rittenhouse, alleged gunman accused of killing 2 at Wisconsin protest, posts $2M bail

CBC.ca Friday, 20 November 2020 ()
Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Illinois resident charged in the shooting deaths of two people during a protest in Wisconsin earlier this year and whose case has become a rallying cry for some conservatives, posted $2 million US in bail and was released from custody Friday.
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Man Charged With Buying Rifle Used By Kyle Rittenhouse In Kenosha Protests To Stand Trial

Man Charged With Buying Rifle Used By Kyle Rittenhouse In Kenosha Protests To Stand Trial 00:17

 The man charged with buying the rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse during deadly protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will stand trial.

