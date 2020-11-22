|
|
Some customers who ordered a PlayStation 5 for UK release day claim Amazon shipped them random items instead, including a foot massager...
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Some customers said they received a coffee machine, a foot massager, or cat food in place of their PlayStation 5 from Amazon.
|
|
|
|
|