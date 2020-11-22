Azerbaijan’s Ethnic Minorities Overwhelmingly Back Baku’s Opposition To Any Special Status For Armenians In Karabakh – OpEd
Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made very clear that any special status for Nagorno-Karabakh is unacceptable, a position overwhelmingly supported not only by the more than 90 percent of the population of Azerbaijan who are ethnic Azerbaijanis but also by the remainder who are members of various groups.
As Aliyev put it...
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made very clear that any special status for Nagorno-Karabakh is unacceptable, a position overwhelmingly supported not only by the more than 90 percent of the population of Azerbaijan who are ethnic Azerbaijanis but also by the remainder who are members of various groups.
As Aliyev put it...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources