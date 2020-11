US election: Donald Trump's election challenges falling flat in state after state

Georgia earlier in the week already completed a full hand recount of all the ballots in the state at the behest of the secretary of state.

President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his White House transition despite a lack of cooperation from the Trump administration. He met on Friday with..

A federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that attempted to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. The Trump campaign said they plan to..

Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled..

Trump Supporters, Protesters Gather At State Capitol



Dozens of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento today for what they call a Stop The Steal rally. Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 01:02 Published 3 hours ago

Michigan Voters Sue Trump



Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:31 Published 6 hours ago