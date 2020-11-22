Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Donald Trump's election challenges falling flat in state after state

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
US election: Donald Trump's election challenges falling flat in state after stateWhile President Donald Trump vows to press ahead with efforts to overturn the election, judges across the country have consistently swatted down his legal challenges.Trump's campaign has failed to make any real headway in court...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign requests recount in Georgia

 Georgia earlier in the week already completed a full hand recount of all the ballots in the state at the behest of the secretary of state.
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden moves forward with transition despite lack of cooperation from Trump administration

 President-elect Joe Biden is moving forward with his White House transition despite a lack of cooperation from the Trump administration. He met on Friday with..
CBS News

Judge dismisses Trump campaign's attempt to stop Pennsylvania election certification

 A federal judge dismissed a Trump campaign lawsuit that attempted to stop Pennsylvania from certifying its election results. The Trump campaign said they plan to..
CBS News

US election: Judge throws out Trump bid to stop Pennsylvania vote certification

 Pennsylvania officials can certify election results that currently show Democrat Joe Biden winning the state by more than 80,000 votes, a federal judge ruled..
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Trump Supporters, Protesters Gather At State Capitol [Video]

Trump Supporters, Protesters Gather At State Capitol

Dozens of President Donald Trump's supporters gathered at the California State Capitol in downtown Sacramento today for what they call a Stop The Steal rally.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:02Published
Michigan Voters Sue Trump [Video]

Michigan Voters Sue Trump

Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:31Published
Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic' [Video]

Donald Trump Jr. 'Totally Asymptomatic'

Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday that he's "totally asymptomatic" after having tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week. To pass the time, Trump Jr. reached..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Another Republican senator has congratulated Biden on winning the 2020 election, saying Trump 'exhausted all plausible legal options'

 Toomey accused Trump of attempting "to thwart the will of Michigan voters and select an illegitimate slate of electoral college electors."
Business Insider

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security

Trump fires agency head who vouched for 2020 vote security WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired the director of the federal agency that vouched for the reliability of the 2020 election. Trump fired...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

DHS cybersecurity director subtweets Trump after being fired via tweet

 Christopher Krebs will have the last laugh. Donald Trump fired the (now former) director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and...
Mashable