You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Michigan comes back from 17 down, clips Rutgers in triple overtime to end losing streak Michigan fell behind 17-0 against Rutgers before rallying and then nearly collapsing. In the end, it escaped with a 48-42 win in triple overtime.

USATODAY.com 3 hours ago



Michigan outlasts Rutgers, 48-42, in 3OT thriller The Michigan Wolverines held off the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after staging a comeback, then blowing a late lead, only to eventually hold on in triple overtime,...

FOX Sports 3 hours ago



Michigan vs. Rutgers score: Wolverines outlast Scarlet Knights in triple overtime for crucial win Michigan got back on track with a thrilling win in New Jersey

Upworthy 3 hours ago