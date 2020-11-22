China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month



HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24. The unmanned mission.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago NASA Confirms Presence of Molecular Water on the Moon



WASHINGTON — NASA has for the first time confirmed the presence of molecular water on sunlit regions of the Moon, indicating that lunar water is more widespread than previously known. The results.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:16 Published on October 28, 2020 China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration



BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48 Published on October 22, 2020