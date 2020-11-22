China to launch moon probe, seeking first lunar rock retrieval since 1970s
Sunday, 22 November 2020 (
9 hours ago) China plans to launch an unmanned spacecraft to the moon this week to bring back lunar rocks in the first attempt by any nation to...
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
China to Launch Grab-and-Go Mission to the Moon this Month
HAINAN ISLAND, CHINA — After an engine failure scuttled its scheduled launch in 2017, China's Chang'e 5 moon-rock-grabbing mission is now ready to blast off on November 24.
The unmanned mission..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 00:57 Published 2 weeks ago
NASA Confirms Presence of Molecular Water on the Moon
WASHINGTON — NASA has for the first time confirmed the presence of molecular water on sunlit regions of the Moon, indicating that lunar water is more widespread than previously known.
The results..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:16 Published on October 28, 2020
China Is Targeting the Moon for Exploration
BEIJING — While the world dreams about getting to Mars, China is targeting the moon for exploration. This means that the moon could soon be a source of conflict between Earth's superpowers because of..
Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:48 Published on October 22, 2020