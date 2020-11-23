Bollywood’s Go-To Designer Manish Malhotra Talks Mideast Inspiration
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
By Sujata Assomull
Manish Malhotra, Bollywood’s favorite stylist and the go-to designer for Indian brides all over the world, is a leading voice in global fashion.
The Mumbai-based designer is also well-known in the Middle East, opening his first store in Dubai 14 years ago, so it is not a surprise that the...
By Sujata Assomull
Manish Malhotra, Bollywood’s favorite stylist and the go-to designer for Indian brides all over the world, is a leading voice in global fashion.
The Mumbai-based designer is also well-known in the Middle East, opening his first store in Dubai 14 years ago, so it is not a surprise that the...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources