Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Donald Trump aims to box in Joe Biden on foreign policy

New Zealand Herald Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's administration on numerous foreign policy matters and cement President Donald Trump's...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell [Video]

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell

President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:37Published

Antony Blinken likely to be nominated as Secretary of State under Biden administration

 Read full article ANI23 November 2020, 3:20 am·3-min read Former US Deputy Secretary of State Anthony Blinken (File photo) Washington [US], November 23 (ANI):..
WorldNews

Trump Team Disavows Lawyer Who Peddled Conspiracy Theories on Voting

 President Trump’s campaign issued a striking repudiation of Sidney Powell, who had offered up widely derided conspiracy theories as she tried to aid the..
NYTimes.com

Georgia GOP shifts strategy to prioritize vote-by-mail ahead of runoff elections

 In a break with President Trump, some Georgia Republicans are now shifting their messaging with regard to mail-in ballots. Meanwhile, Democrats in the state are..
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Biden expected to announce Tony Blinken as secretary of state

 Mr. Biden is expected to make the announcement on Tuesday.
CBS News

President-elect Joe Biden to announce first picks for Cabinet on Tuesday

 President-elect Joe Biden will announce several Cabinet picks on Tuesday, according to incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election [Video]

Defiant President Trump Again Takes To Twitter To Contest Election

Meanwhile, as CBS News’ Chip Reid reports, there is a growing chorus of Republicans frustrated by President Trump’s refusal to admit defeat.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:05Published
You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team [Video]

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published
All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat [Video]

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat

President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election. But according to..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:40Published

Related news from verified sources

OAN CEO Robert Herring Calls Out Joe Biden For Acting ‘Like He’s Going to be President’

OAN CEO Robert Herring Calls Out Joe Biden For Acting ‘Like He’s Going to be President’ One America News (OAN) CEO Robert Herring called out presumptive President-Elect Joe Biden for acting "like he's going to be president when he knows the Dem...
Mediaite

Lindsey Graham: Joe Biden not president-elect until court cases dismissed, states certify election

 (Natural News) Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the head of the Senate Judiciary Committee, noted that President Donald Trump is still the president and that Joe...
NaturalNews.com Also reported by •SBS

Biden transition team forced to build its own cybersecurity protections

Biden transition team forced to build its own cybersecurity protections Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to take over from President Donald Trump, but his transition team isn’t getting the...
The Verge