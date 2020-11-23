Donald Trump's refusal to concede reveals hidden danger facing America

Twitter users have reacted to the surprising news today that Donald Trump had dumped one of its top lawyers, Sidney Powell, and implied she had never been a part..

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he’s ready to work with any U.S. leader, but still isn’t ready to recognize the election victory of Joe Biden. “We..

On its way out the door, the Trump administration is enacting new rules, regulations and orders that it hopes will box in President-elect Joe Biden's..

Trump campaign drops lawyer Sidney Powell President Donald Trump's campaign distanced itself on Sunday from lawyer Sidney Powell, who has aided the president's flailing effort to contest the results of the U.S. election. Gloria Tso reports.

You're Fired: Conspiracy-Theorist Sidney Powell Booted From Trump Legal Team



Business Insider reports the Trump campaign has purged attorney Sidney Powell from its legal team. Last week, Powell baselessly alleged a global conspiracy to steal the 2020 US presidential election.

All The Best People? Trump's Legal Team Chalks Up Zero Victories After 22 Times At Bat



President Donald Trump's campaign and Republican officials have filed nearly two dozen lawsuits since Election Day. It's an attempt to contest the results of the 2020 election.