You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Shanghai conducts mass COVID tests at airport



Shanghai Pudong International Airport started testing all staff on Sunday night after several cargo handlers in the airport tested positive for COVID-19, the state media CCTV reported. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:42 Published 2 hours ago Shanghai Pudong airport's cargo-handling workers receive virus tests after positive COVID cases reported



The Shanghai Pudong International Airport has carried out nucleic acid testing of its 15,000 cargo-handling workers after several confirmed COVID-19 cases were linked to airport personnel.All people.. Credit: Yahoo News Duration: 00:59 Published 5 hours ago