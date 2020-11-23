Global  
 

Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures

Japan Today Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
Michigan election officials on Monday certified Democrat Joe Biden’s 154,000-vote victory in the state amid President Donald Trump’s brazen attempts to subvert the results of the election. The…
Video Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Michigan Voters Sue Trump

Michigan Voters Sue Trump 00:31

 Politico reports that a group of Michigan voters are suing President Donald Trump and the Trump presidential campaign. The plaintiffs are accusing the Trump campaign of "openly seeking to disenfranchise Black voters" through their legal challenges to the presidential election. According to Business...

