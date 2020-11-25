Global  
 

US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-Lago

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 25 November 2020 ()
US election: Another hint Donald Trump's giving up - he's renovating Mar-a-LagoUS President Donald Trump is preparing for a new life at his Florida estate after giving a 64-second press conference in which he didn't mention the election at all.In an impromptu appearance at the White House today, Trump celebrated...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment'

Trump Ally Chris Christie Calls Trump's Legal Team 'A National Embarrassment' 00:37

 In a bid to overturn the presidential election, President Donald Trump has set his legal team upon courtrooms across the country. The team, including former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani, has consistently made claims of widespread voter fraud--without any verifiable evidence. Now, former New...

Biden’s National Security Team Offers a Sharp Turn. But in Which Direction?

 The picks are a repudiation of President Trump’s isolationism, but they will have to resolve tensions between an Obama-era approach and the “fresh..
NYTimes.com

US election: Daily Show comedian Jordan Klepper on Trump and his supporters

 Jordan Klepper has become known for his Trump supporter interviews on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.
BBC News

OAN, touted by Donald Trump for its 'Great News,' suspended from YouTube for COVID-19 misinformation

 OAN, which had been warned about violating a COVID-19 misinformation policy, according to YouTube, won't be allowed to upload videos for one week.
 
USATODAY.com

Black voters concerned about Trump campaign's efforts to overturn election

 "We were watching elected officials argue about whether our votes should count or not," Detroit pastor Rev. Charles Williams said.
CBS News

California becomes first state to surpass 600,000 COVID-19 cases

 The state leads the nation in COVID-19 cases, followed by Florida and Texas.
CBS News

Microsoft Flight Simulator gets a big US update just in time for Thanksgiving

 Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting one of its biggest updates for the US today, adding nearly 50 points of interest. The White House, Fort Knox, Hoover Dam,..
The Verge
Giant Adventure | Morning Blend [Video]

Giant Adventure | Morning Blend

Zack Perry takes us to the new Vincent Van Gogh art exhibit in St. Petersburg, FL.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 05:01Published

How one Florida hospital is preparing for the arrival of the coronavirus vaccine

 Florida's Jackson Memorial Hospital will be among the first in the state to administer Pfizer's new coronavirus vaccine to patients. CBS News correspondent..
CBS News

Melania Trump votes in Florida [Video]

Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published
I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida [Video]

I voted for a guy named Trump, says president after casting ballot in Florida

President Donald Trump has cast his ballot in the US election, tellingreporters afterwards: “I voted for a guy named Trump.” Mr Trump voted in WestPalm Beach, Florida, which is near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used tovote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Biden says he expects to start receiving daily intel briefings; would meet with Trump "if asked"

 President-elect Joe Biden says he expects to start getting intelligence briefings on a regular basis, now that the presidential transition process is officially..
CBS News

Trump brags about Dow as stocks soar with transition underway

 President Trump made a sudden and strange appearance at the White House briefing room to highlight the stock market as the Dow soared on news that an official..
CBS News

No, President Trump Did Not Pardon Himself

 Speculation had swirled in recent days that the president might make incendiary news by pardoning humans, but Corn and Cob got the honors at the annual White..
NYTimes.com

Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey at the White House

 President Trump and first lady Melania Trump celebrated the Thanksgiving holiday with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey. CBS News'..
CBS News

Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going [Video]

Still Donating To Trump's MAGA Fund? FYI, Here's Where The Money Is Really Going

President Donald Trump's campaign is still seeking donations from voters, even though Trump himself has all but admitted he lost to Joe Biden. But donors should know that 75% of every contribution is..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:45Published
Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden [Video]

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden

Pennsylvania and Nevada Certify Election Results for Biden . On Tuesday, the two battleground states formally awarded a total of 26 electoral votes to President-elect Biden. Though Nevada Secretary..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:57Published
The Internet Mocks Donald Trump After Telling GOP to Listen to Randy Quaid's Election Demand | THR News [Video]

The Internet Mocks Donald Trump After Telling GOP to Listen to Randy Quaid's Election Demand | THR News

Donald Trump was roundly mocked on social media Tuesday morning after he inexplicably began sharing days-old tweets from Randy Quaid, who called for a 2020 election do-over.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:23Published

Related news from verified sources

Melania Trump forbidden from lighting the White House in rainbow colours for Pride Month

 Melania Trump wanted to light the White House up in rainbow colours to celebrate Pride Month, but she was forbidden from doing so, according to two Republican...
PinkNews Also reported by •NewsmaxBusiness InsiderUpworthy

Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away'

Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away' White House Poll: 46 percent say Trump should concede 'right away' The results of the survey come two weeks after Election Day, as the president continues to...
WorldNews

Trump cancelled his annual plan to spend Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago, as aides describe a 'bunker mentality' at the White House

 Since the election President Donald Trump has largely confined himself to the White House, watching cable news, tweeting, and firing senior officials.
Business Insider