Scotland Becomes 1st Country To Make Period Products Free
Wednesday, 25 November 2020 () "A proud day for Scotland and a signal to the world that free universal access to period products can be achieved," said Monica Lennon, who championed the bill in Scottish Parliament.
Scotland has become the first country in the world to make period products available for free in public buildings including schools and universities. Menstrual products like tampons and pads will be available for free in public facilities after the Scottish Parliament voted unanimously in favor of...