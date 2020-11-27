Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ohio State Head Coach Ryan Day Tests Positive For COVID-19, Larry Johnson Will Fill In As Head Coach

Upworthy Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day tests positive for COVID-19, and Larry Johnson will fill in as interim head coach for this weekend's game...
Video Credit: WCBI - Published
News video: Leach, Kiffin eager for Egg Bowl matchup

Leach, Kiffin eager for Egg Bowl matchup

 Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach share their thoughts prior to Saturday's 93rd Egg Bowl.

