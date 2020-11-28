Iran's president vows revenge over slain military scientist
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
Iran's president vowed Saturday to exact revenge over the killing of a scientist linked to Tehran's disbanded military nuclear program as he joined other officials in blaming Israel…
