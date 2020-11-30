Global  
 

First foreign students arrive in Australia since virus int'l border closure

Japan Today Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
International students have arrived in Australia for the first time since the country shut its borders to curb coronavirus in March, with a charter flight touching down in…
