COVID-19 Second Wave In Myanmar Causes Dramatic Increases In Poverty Monday, 30 November 2020 ( 42 minutes ago )

In September 2020, 59 percent of 1000 households surveyed in urban Yangon and 66 percent of 1000 households surveyed in the rural Dry Zone earned less than $1.90/day (a common measure of extreme poverty), according to a new study from researchers at the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).



