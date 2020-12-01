Global  
 

Kim Jong Un received experimental COVID-19 vaccine from China, analyst says

Upworthy Tuesday, 1 December 2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family were recently given an experimental coronavirus vaccine from China, a US analyst said on...
News video: Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst

Kim Jong Un used China's COVID vaccine candidate: analyst 01:46

 China provided North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his family with an experimental coronavirus vaccine, a U.S. analyst said Tuesday, citing two unidentified Japanese intelligence sources. Gloria Tso reports.

